SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 23,880 shares.The stock last traded at $152.57 and had previously closed at $152.87.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

