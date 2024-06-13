SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.02 and last traded at $118.88. Approximately 3,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $635.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

