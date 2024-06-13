Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 100 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $11,020.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

