Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,404 over the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,473,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 285,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.71. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

