Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Up 318.1% in May

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 318.1% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 67,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,922. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

