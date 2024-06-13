SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the May 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

SOL Global Investments Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 14,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,578. SOL Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

