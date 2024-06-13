Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Buys 9 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($194.49).
Softcat Stock Performance
Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,763 ($22.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,497.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,148.21, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,765 ($22.48).
Softcat Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
