Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Buys 9 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($194.49).

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,763 ($22.45) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,497.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,148.21, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,765 ($22.48).

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.97) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.51).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCT

About Softcat

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.