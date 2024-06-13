SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.96. 5,504,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,036,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 138,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,293,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

