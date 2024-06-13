Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Snam Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Snam has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

