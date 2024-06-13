SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,208 shares during the period. SmartFinancial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.57% of SmartFinancial worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMBK. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMBK. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $374.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. Analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

