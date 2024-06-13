Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Purchased by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in Slam were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Slam by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 276,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Slam by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in Slam by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 316,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 252,268 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 181.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of Slam stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.01.

Slam Profile

Slam ( NASDAQ:SLAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

