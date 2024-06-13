SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 940,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 874,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.43.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

