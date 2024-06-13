Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 14.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.78. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
