Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.78. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

