Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $331.58 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $331.58 million and $8.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,123.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.00667827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00115136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00263484 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00051057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00077795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,514,665,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,485,310,188 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

