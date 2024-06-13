Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Increases By 57.8%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 253,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Several research firms recently commented on VTSI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
VTSI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
