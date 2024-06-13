Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Grows By 7,733.3%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 7,733.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

VRAX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

