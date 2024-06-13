Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Expands By 600.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.10%.

