Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Increases By 483.3%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 9,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $49.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
