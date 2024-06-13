Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 96.9%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toto Stock Down 0.4 %

TOTDY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978. Toto has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

