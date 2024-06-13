Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 96.9%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toto Stock Down 0.4 %
TOTDY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978. Toto has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.
About Toto
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toto
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.