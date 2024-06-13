Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 215.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 215.3% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Shares of SSREY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 12,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

