Short Interest in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Decreases By 83.9%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $26.43.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
