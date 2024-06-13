Short Interest in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Decreases By 83.9%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

