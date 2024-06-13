Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Declines By 84.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STSBF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.
About South Star Battery Metals
