Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Declines By 41.3%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

ROHM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,519. ROHM has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

