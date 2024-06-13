Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Declines By 41.3%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ROHM Stock Performance
ROHM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,519. ROHM has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About ROHM
