Short Interest in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Increases By 383.3%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of RAND traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 28.32 and a current ratio of 28.32. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 76.21%.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
