Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Declines By 40.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

