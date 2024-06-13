Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Declines By 40.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About QuoteMedia
