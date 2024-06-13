Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declines By 40.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PCCW Trading Down 3.1 %

PCCWY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. PCCW has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $5.59.

PCCW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

