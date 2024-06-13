Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Drops By 85.3%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 27,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,125. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. This is a boost from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.