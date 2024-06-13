Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Decreases By 96.9%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the May 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NuZee Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUZE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,035. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

About NuZee

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 537.84% and a negative net margin of 247.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

