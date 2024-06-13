Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Declines By 38.4%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.68. 1,368,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

