Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 37.4%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MRAAY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 293,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,623. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing



Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

