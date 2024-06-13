Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Decreases By 79.8%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the May 15th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 38,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,421. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

