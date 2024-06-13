Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Decreases By 90.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

