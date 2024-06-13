Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Decreases By 71.4%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LifeMD Price Performance

LFMDP stock remained flat at $22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

