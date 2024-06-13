Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Expands By 324.1%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 324.1% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Get InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.