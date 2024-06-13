Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Decreases By 64.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inspirato Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISPOW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 158,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,407. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Inspirato alerts:

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.