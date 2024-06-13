Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Drops By 59.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYZNW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,643. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

