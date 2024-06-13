Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Drops By 59.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYZNW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,643. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
