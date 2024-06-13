Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Declines By 98.2%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

GWAV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 976,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($58.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 88.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,251.81%.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

