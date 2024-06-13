Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Drops By 91.2%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,902,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

