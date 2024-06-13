Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Expands By 495.3%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 495.3% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Genetic Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.24% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments.

