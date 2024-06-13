Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Drops By 78.5%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

