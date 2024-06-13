Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 787.5%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 787.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBSDY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 16,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,675. DBS Group has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $110.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

