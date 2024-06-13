Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 73.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

CHEOY stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. 1,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

