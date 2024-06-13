Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Declines By 44.1%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 29,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,951. Clearmind Medicine has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.
Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Clearmind Medicine
Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.
