Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Declines By 44.1%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 29,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,951. Clearmind Medicine has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clearmind Medicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMND Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 3.14% of Clearmind Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

