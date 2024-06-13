Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Decreases By 52.4%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cartica Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 36.2% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 461,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 122,747 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 141,110 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE remained flat at $11.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.