Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Declines By 51.5%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BAIYU Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BYU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,455. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. BAIYU has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Get BAIYU alerts:

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAIYU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIYU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.