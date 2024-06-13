Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 3,440.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.81. 358,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,617. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

