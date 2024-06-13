Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CFO Acquires $52,139.32 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CFO James J. Volk bought 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $52,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $907.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,797,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

