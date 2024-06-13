Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Acquires $82,950.00 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

