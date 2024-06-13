Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 7,049.8% from the May 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 28.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:STSS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 91,616,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,820. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sharps Technology
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.