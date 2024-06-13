ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF remained flat at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,031. ShaMaran Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ShaMaran Petroleum
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.