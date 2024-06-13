ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF remained flat at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,031. ShaMaran Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

Read More

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

